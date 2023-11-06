Italian shipowner Captain Antonio Cosulich has died at the age of 84.

The funeral of the former chairman of Fratelli Cosulich Group was due to take place in Genoa on Monday.

His company described Cosulich as making “extraordinary” contributions, with his vision leaving an indelible mark on the firm and the world of shipping.

“Captain Antonio’s extraordinary leadership has broadened our horizons by introducing bunker trading activities into our portfolio,” the shipowner said.

He also launched the investment programme that established the group as a “high-level” physical supplier, Fratelli Cosulich added.

The captain was the second president of the newly formed International Bunker Industry Association, one of the most influential institutions in the sector.

“The spirit of Captain Antonio Cosulich will forever be a guiding light for our organisation, inspiring us to reach greater heights as a team, as a family,” the company said.

Cosulich joined the family organisation in the 1960s, when it was a ship agency.

“His foresight in diversifying our services led to a significant transformation within our industry,” the shipowner said.

Fratelli Cosulich said the former chairman was not just a remarkable businessman, but a great leader and a cherished mentor to many.

“His ability to instil our group’s values of internal communication, team building, and customer-focused approach is still remembered. It is important to underline that our group IT and digital-related processes for the shipping and logistics industries started some 30 years ago, thanks to his foresight,” the group added.

Immeasurable loss

“The loss of Captain Antonio Cosulich is immeasurable, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” Fratelli Cosulich said.

His legacy lives on through the roles of his brother, Andrea, who serves as honorary chairman, and his daughter, Marta, who holds the position of chief executive.

Augusto Cosulich succeeded him as chairman and Augusto’s son, Timothy, is the current chairman of the IBIA.

“We will honour his memory by continuing to build upon the foundation he laid for our Group, upholding the values and principles that he held dear,” the shipping company said.

Earlier this year, the group bought its 15th ship, the 39,000-dwt bulker Saturnia (built 2015), from Ocean Trader V, controlled by Japan’s Doun Kisen.

The vessel was time chartered to Denmark’s Lauritzen Bulkers.

The fleet also includes six bunker tanker vessels and two small-scale LNG bunker ships.

The funeral was due to be held in the Church of the Sacred Heart and San Giacomo of Carignano.