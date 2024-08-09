Norwegian shipowner Kristian Eidesvik has died at the age of 78.

His private mini-bulker company Wilson announced his passing “with deep sadness” after a period of illness.

Wilson described Eidesvik as “highly respected and admired”.

He died on Wednesday, the company added.

Eidesvik became a shareholder in Wilson in 1995.

Following its Oslo IPO in 2005, he became the majority owner through his investment company Caiano.

He was chairman until two years ago, having built up the fleet to more than 100 ships.

The shipowner's background was in Langevag, where his roots were in fishing.

“He always proudly referred to himself as a fisherman,” Wilson said.

“As an owner of Wilson, Kristian Eidesvik became very fond and proud of the company and had a sincere interest in performing a solid business operation.

A solid and dedicated owner

“Through the volatile periods following the financial crisis in 2008 he remained positive, supportive and backed Wilson’s efforts toward growth and expansion, which was fundamental for building Wilson into the leading company in its segment.

“He and his family have been, and continue to be, solid and dedicated owners of Wilson.”

Eidesvik was described as “generous, down to earth and always in a good mood”.

“When facing challenges there was no better place to gather support, advice and trust than from Kristian,” Wilson said.

He will be remembered with gratitude as a person, a supportive owner and long-serving chairman, the company added.

Last year, Eidesvik took Wilson private following a stock repurchase offer.

He and his children, led by Eivind and Bernt Eidesvik, controlled 86.54% of the dry bulk operation through Caiano at the time.

Caiano chief executive Eivind Eidesvik, a former master, is now chairman of the Wilson board and managing director of Green Reefers.

Kristian Eidesvik was also a property developer and a former Norwegian politician.

He began his career in 1965, investing in a fishing boat with his brother.

In 1997, the brothers divided the company between them, and Eidesvik continued to deal with property, shipping, fishing and investments through Caiano.

In 2016, he handed over day-to-day operations to his sons.

Eidesvik was also central to the Progress Party, but resigned in 1994.

He was an attending deputy for Hordaland in the Storting, Norway’s parliament.

In 2023, Kapital ranked him as Norway’s 107th richest person.