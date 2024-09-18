A record £666,000 ($880,000) was raised by this year’s OSCAR charity dragon boat race in London’s Docklands with more than 500 shipping people enjoying the fun.

Under blue skies and late summer sunshine, 30 companies took to the water in Spinnaker chairman Phil Parry’s fundraiser.

Parry, was unusually almost lost for words: “It was superb — great weather, 500 people, 30 teams and £666,000 raised. Just incredible!”

The campaign is named after Phil’s 25-year-old son Oscar, whose life was saved when very young by experimental cancer treatments developed by the bone marrow transplant team at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

So far, the campaign, which has been running for more than 10 years, has raised £3.35m for the children’s hospital.

While each of the 30 teams are asked to raise a minimum of £6,000 on top of a registration fee, this year’s record was inspired by tanker group Union Maritime which raised £500,000 of the total.

Parry said: “Union Maritime CEO Laurent Cadji and his wife Sarah visited Great Ormond Street Hospital with me a couple of years ago. They were moved by the heartbreaking stories of children with cancers and immune diseases who need the help of the world’s best at GOSH.”

As a result, Union Maritime “have adopted the OSCAR Campaign as one of their own”, Parry added.

“Every penny counts,” Parry said, “But Union Maritime take it to another level and with the help and support of their brokers, customers, partners, bankers and others, their team raised £500,000 this year. It’s just tremendous and we’re so grateful.

“This year’s fundraising alone should enable us to fund three distinct research projects.”

The dragon boat racing honours — always important for competitive shipping folk —went to newcomers Kpler, who were clearly inspired by the event’s accompanying throb of the theme tune from the 1970s police TV-series Hawaii Five-0.

Kpler’s Julian Miller said: “We’ve had so much fun. We are all totally inspired by the fundraising result and of Union Maritime and we will build our support next year to keep reaching higher on the fundraising scoreboard!”

LNG owner Cool Company was second, captained by Christopher Bergslund, who’s son Billy was successfully treated for leukaemia at Great Ormond Street.

Christoph Toepfer, chief executive of third-placed Borealis, said: “We love this event. The whole office gets behind it and looks forward to taking part every year. It’s good for shipping. It’s good for London. And it has made a difference by funding the development of new treatments and techniques that are already in use.”

As is now part of the tradition, Oldendorff Carriers won the most plaudits for sponsoring the bar.

Other teams who competed were UK P&I Club, MFB Solicitors, Thomas Miller, Purus, Baltic Exchange, Tysers, NorthStandard, Thurlestone, BRS, Ashley Group Holdings, Miller Insurance, Lomar, Britannia P&I, Windward Shipping, ONE, Navigator Gas, Taylor Maritime Investments, Cheniere, C Solutions, Steamship Mutual, SSY, Clarksons, TMC Marine and Spinnaker.

Looking ahead Parry said: “There was so much interest this year, that we sold out and had to turn teams away.

“We already have teams confirmed for next year during London International Shipping Week. If anyone reading this is interested in taking part or supporting the event in some other way they can email us at oscar@spinnaker-global.com.”

