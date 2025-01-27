Project Connect, one of the most original of the campaigns that have sprung up in Greece to address long-standing concerns about future seafaring recruitment, is cranking up efforts to make the country’s youth familiar with work at sea.

Established in 2015 by a team of shipping industrialists, business consultants and human resources experts volunteering their services, the non-profit organisation helps raise maritime awareness in schools and colleges, and encourages students to eventually join the industry — whether on board ships or shoreside.