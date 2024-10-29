An all-star cast of shipping people gathered in Monaco last week to toast the 20th anniversary of commercial manager and shipowner C Transport Maritime group.

CEO and owner John Michael Radziwill said CTM was honoured by the presence of “industry heavyweights and, frankly, legends” — and that was no understatement. (TradeWinds was there too).

The guest list not only included the people who are important to CTM today but also honoured those who have helped the company and Radziwill himself along the way.