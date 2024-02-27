UK nuclear power shipping start-up Core Power has recruited yet another US Navy specialist as a senior member of its rapidly growing leadership team.

Philip Malone, who led the multi-billion-dollar programme to construct and deliver the US’ newest Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, is joining as vice president of engineering.

In his new civilian role, he will use his operational, nuclear engineering and programme execution skills gained in the navy to provide the strategic, technical and design leadership needed to bring advanced nuclear energy technologies to the maritime industry.