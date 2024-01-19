Chee Hong Tat has been named as Singapore’s new minister for transport following the resignation of previous incumbent S Iswaran.

On Thursday, Singapore’s public prosecutor charged Iswaran with two charges of corruption, 24 charges of receiving gifts as a public servant and one charge of obstructing the course of justice.

The charges claim he received tickets for the Singapore edition of the Formula One race, London shows and tickets to several high-profile Premier League football matches between 2015 and 2022, Bloomberg reported.