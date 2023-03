Experienced Greek shipbroker Vassilios Mouyis is returning as a director at the Navios Group.

The co-founder and managing director of Doris Shiprokers will join the board of US-listed shipowner Navios Maritime Partners.

He is replacing lawyer Orthodoxia Zisimatou, who is retiring.

Mouyis has more than 34 years of experience in the shipping industry and was previously a director at Navios Maritime Midstream Partners and Navios Maritime Containers.