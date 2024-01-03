Copenhagen-based trade group Bimco has appointed Stinne Taiger Ivo as deputy secretary general — the first woman to take the post in the organisation’s history.

She assumes the role as of 1 January 2024 joining current deputy secretary generals Lars Robert Pedersen, Michael Lund and Soren Larsen. Larsen, who is responsible for Bimco’s contractual work will retire in May. David Loosley is Bimco secretary general and chief executive.

Ivo will cover contracts and clauses in Bimco’s work within the industry, notably with its engagement with the International Maritime Organization and the European Union.

Prior to assuming her new role, Ivo was Bimco’s director of contracts and support since joining the organisation in 2022. She has previously worked at marine insurer Skuld as head of its claims department and at Danish Shipping, Denmark’s shipowners’ association.