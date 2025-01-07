Fock Siew Wah, the former chairman of Singaporean ports giant PSA International, has died.

He took on the helm of PSA in August 2005 and remained there till he retired in 2019.

Singapore’s politicians took to Facebook to express their condolences.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Fock was a pioneer leader with a deep sense of duty, having served more than four decades in both private and public sectors.

“As chairman of PSA International from 2005 to 2019, he guided its growth into a leading global port operator,” said Wong.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said that during Fock’s tenure at PSA, total cargo volumes handled by PSA doubled to more than 80 million teus.

Chee also noted that the company’s international footprint grew to more than 50 terminals in 17 countries.

“The excellent connectivity we have today and our reputation as a trusted international hub port is built on the strong foundations, hard work and sheer grit of many of our predecessors like Mr Fock,” said Chee.

Born in 1940, Fock was the founding chairman of SMRT, the public train transport system in Singapore and the Land Transport Authority.

He also held board membership roles on sovereign wealth fund Temasek, DBS and Singapore Airlines.