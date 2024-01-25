George Economou has hired a new Greek manager to help grow his rapidly evolving and expanding shipping empire.

John Papagiannakopoulos, who was portfolio manager at Tufton, is joining TMS Group as head of “tactical opportunities”, the Greek company said on Wednesday.

“John’s main responsibilities are to seek growth opportunities for the group’s maritime assets and to source, structure and execute on attractive, differentiated business opportunities, including strategic joint ventures and partnerships across the maritime industry,” it said.