Norwegian ship manager Grieg Star is aiming to make it easier for female seafarers to balance their careers with motherhood.

The management arm of Grieg Maritime Group (GMG) said combining the two is “challenging”.

The company has now increased maternity benefits to support employees.

Grieg Star said it is “committed to fairness and family values and is now rolling out a revamped maternity benefits programme”.

“This isn’t just about paperwork — it’s about recognising the real-life challenges women face juggling careers and kids while on the open sea,” the manager added.

Crew members will be repatriated at week 26 of pregnancy, at the latest.

Grieg Star will then pay 100% of wages for 100 hundred days, providing economic security up to birth.

After the new arrival, the manager is offering paid maternity leave for 120 days, or 135 days for single mums.

“If a Grieg Star seafarer is pregnant, out of contract and cannot board a ship due to the pregnancy, we will grant 90 days of paid maternity leave, provided she has sailed for five contracts with Grieg,” the company said.

Mothers and babies will remain covered under the family medical plan.

Shorter contracts

Grieg Star will later offer the opportunity to sail on shorter contracts, reducing time at sea to four months followed by three months of leave.

“We hope that will help our seafarers keep their careers afloat while raising a family,” the manager said.

“We think changes like this matter. It’s about recognising the sacrifices moms make daily to keep our ships sailing smoothly. We believe moms deserve a fair shot at success, whether on land or at sea,” the company added.

Grieg Star manages or acts as owner’s representative for 30 vessels within the open-hatch bulker sector, with teams in Bergen and Manila.