A team from UK and Dutch outfit Carisbrooke Shipping lined up among the winners at Hayfin Maritime’s annual golf charity event to raise money for The Mission to Seafarers.

About 70 people turned up for this annual fundraiser at Clandon Regis Golf Club in Surrey, southern England.

Seventeen teams teed off after a shotgun start to battle it out for team and individual prizes.

The individual winner was Carisbrooke’s Lisa Straughton, who amassed more than 40 Stableford points, to take the first prize.

Carisbrooke chief executive Helen Tveitan de Jong took the prize for longest women’s drive. “It was quite an unremarkable drive … but a great day overall,” she said.

The all-important team prize was won by some familiar faces. Last year’s winners, law firm Hill Dickinson, were represented by Roderick Palmer, Jeff Park, David Rintoul and Malcolm Entwistle, who proved unbeatable again.

Article continues below the advert

Among the other teams to support the event were Braemar Shipping, BankServe, Taylor Maritime Investments, Affinity (Shipping), Clarksons, Hartland Shipping, the Baltic Exchange, ship management and marine services group V., Reed Smith, Watson Farley & Williams, Bermuda Shipping & Maritime Authority and Arrow Shipbroking.

The Mission to Seafarers’ director of development, Jan Webber, said the money raised will support seafarers around the world.

The charity is working on a number of new initiatives that need funding.

As well as providing welfare support and access to communications, it is working on measures to support the mental health of seafarers and suicide prevention.

Shipping golfers will have another opportunity to support The Mission to Seafarers’ work at the Maritime Community Golf Day in Dubai in December.