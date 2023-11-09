A captain who saved more than 300 lives, a volunteer who tirelessly ferries crews around, and a provider of affordable connectivity for seafarers were among those who received awards from The Mission to Seafarers at a lavish dinner in Singapore at the beginning of November.

And for the first time, the annual event featured a special award given to Oleg Grygoriuk of Ukraine’s Marine Transport Workers’ Trade Union for his tireless efforts at protecting the rights of seafarers in the war-torn country.