Shipowners’ group Danish Shipping has a new chairman after four years.

Torm chief executive Jacob Meldgaard has handed over the reins to Torben Carlsen, CEO of ro-ro and ropax giant DFDS.

Carlsen, who was unanimously elected at the general assembly in Copenhagen on Thursday morning, said: “I would like to thank Jacob for his tremendous work for Danish Shipping. I am glad that he will continue as an ordinary member of the board, so we can continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience.”