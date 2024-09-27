Over 400 supporters of Mercy Ships have celebrated the success of the medical charity’s fundraising Cargo Day, as they prepare for the next event in November.

Guests from the shipping and trading community joined with Mercy Ships staff to enjoy a gala evening in Geneva’s spectacular Bâtiment des Forces Motrices last week.

Last year’s Cargo Day raised over $4m with 90 companies taking part to help the charity provide life-changing operations for underprivileged Africans on its two hospital ships.

While celebrating that success they also remembered Cargo Day’s founder – Tim Webb from BRS Shipbrokers who died in March after a fight with cancer – by giving fellow guests a generous ‘Tim-style’ Mercy Ships hug.

Andrea Olivi, global head of wet freight oil chartering at Trafigura, said: “I never thought that superheroes existed until I came on board a Mercy Ship.

“The crew from the captain to the engineer to the surgeon are volunteers. The job they do is outstanding.”

David Walker, the Geneva Cargo Day committee chairman and head of chartering at the Sahara Group, thanked supporters and their companies for their generosity.

In addition to the $4m raised, he described a special initiative called ‘To the moon’ by Eastern Pacific Shipping for their employees and partners worldwide, which they hope will raise an additional $2m.

An auction, held during the gala evening, helped raise a further SWFr171,000 from bidding for a jersey signed by football striker Erling Haaland and models of Mercy Ships hospital boats.

Long-time supporters were honoured with an award for owner of the year going to Scorpio, broker of the year to Riverlake, charterer of the year to ST Shipping, honorary committee trophy to Trafigura, and dry bulk contributor to Oldendorff.

Charlie Grey, CEO of Tankers International, added: “On the Mercy Ships the combination of compassion and professionalism is incredible.

“Across the maritime world, there is so much more we can do. It is up to us, and it will help in so many ways.”

Gilber Walter, chairman and CEO of BRS Shipbrokers and chairman of Mercy Ships International, paid tribute to the long-standing relationship with Mediterranean Shipping Company and the special partnership for the construction of the new hospital ship for Mercy Ships.

“Joining together in partnerships is a powerful course of action to infuse a lasting impact on the healthcare challenges in Africa,” said Bryce Wagner, executive director of global partnerships for Mercy Ships International.

“We are so encouraged and grateful for all we have accomplished together with Mercy ships and the shipping industry worldwide. We have done well and there is still so much to do. Together we will continue to spark mercy to bring hope and healing in the lives of those in need.”