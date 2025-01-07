Shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) plans to generate profits and strengthen its human resources to prepare for future business uncertainty.

In his New Year message, MOL president and chief executive Takeshi Hashimoto told employees the company has to adapt to business changes by boldly pursing transformation, unbound by conventional thinking.

He said 2025 is the final year of MOL’s Phase 1 of “Blue Action 2035” and will be crucial for designing the details of Phase 2 which will begin in April 2026.