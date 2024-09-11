Mark Dickinson, the general secretary of Nautilus International, has been elected as the new president of the Trade Unions Congress at the union body’s annual conference in Brighton.

Dickinson will serve in the role for a year and preside over the TUC in September 2025. He will also chair the TUC’s general council and executive committee.

Speaking after his election as president, Dickinson said: “It is an honour to be elected TUC president, and I wish to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to my fellow General Council members for placing their trust in me.