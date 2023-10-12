UK offshore wind vessel group North Star has hired sustainable shipping specialist Dr Tamara Topic to lead its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategy.

The researcher becomes the company’s first sustainability manager and will reinforce its commitment to sustainable business practices aligned to global net zero goals, North Star said.

Topic brings a wealth of experience and expertise in maritime sustainability, environmental impact assessment and corporate governance, it added.

The Croatian has a PhD in sustainable shipping from Newcastle University’s marine, offshore & subsea technology department in the UK, and an MSc in mechanical engineering and naval architecture from the University of Zagreb.

Topic was recruited from Swiss giant MSC Cruise Management, where she was an associate manager of technical research and development for the newbuilding & engine department.

She focused on exploring, inspecting and proposing emerging technologies for zero-emission propulsion at MSC.

As well as ESG work, the new manager will provide “invaluable technical insights on sustainability risks applicable to both onshore and offshore assets to drive digitalisation investment and enhance processes”, North Star said.

She will report directly to chief technology officer James Bradford.

Topic said: “I am honoured to join North Star at this pivotal time and very excited to be driving the transformation of the business and deliver meaningful change across its extensive fleet and operations in the UK and Europe.”

Established more than 135 years ago, North Star has 42 emergency response and rescue vessels and has branched out into offshore wind.

The first two of six initial service operation vessel (SOV) newbuildings have been delivered.

Target of 40 ships

North Star has financing of £140m ($171m) to build 40 wind farm ships by 2040.

Four hybrid-electric SOVs will be operational at Dogger Bank off eastern England by 2026, each on a 10-year minimum deal.

Chief executive Matthew Gordon said: “With Tamara on board, we are confident that North Star will continue to lead the industry in sustainability and environmental stewardship.”

Topic was previously a research fellow in CO 2 shipping and future ports for Southampton University’s Marine & Maritime Institute in southern England.

She still lectures at the Marine School of Higher Education at South Tyneside College in northeast England.