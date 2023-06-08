Singapore’s shipping community turned out in force last week as the top brass from UK-based P&I mutual NorthStandard swept into town to celebrate the recent ‘marriage’ of North P&I and the Standard Club.

Joint managing directors Jeremy Grose and Paul Jennings may not be destined for a career as TV’s next top double act. Still, they appeared to be at ease in each other’s company as they explained the rationale for the merger to the assembled guests.

Those in attendance were treated to spectacular views of Singapore’s skyline and the anchorage from the Artemis Grill & Sky Bar perched above CapitaGreen, one of the highest office towers in the central business district.