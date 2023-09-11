Shipping nuclear power start-up Core Power has beefed up its advisory board with a series of “heavyweight” appointments in the US.
The UK company, led by Mikal Boe, is aiming to develop a molten salt reactor to power ships within a decade.
Mikal Boe-led green power company brings in admirals, a lawyer and a civil servant
