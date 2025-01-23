Pia Meling has announced she is joining Norway-based ship manager OSM Thome to head up its new green services division from March this year.

Meling spent three years at the helm of Grieg Green working on circularity issues and green ship recycling before announcing her sudden departure at the end of last year.

She is set to run Evigo, a new offering from the Norwegian ship manager focused on sustainability issues such as regulatory compliance, vessel performance management and adopting sustainable solutions.