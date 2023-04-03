Cargill Ocean Transportation global operations director Eman Abdalla sees port stays, contracts and customer interaction as being among the key areas for further digitalisation at the major shipping company.

The executive — a proponent of digital transformation at the major shipping operator, which is already a key backer of optimisation platform ZeroNorth — said fixtures and trade contracts are an area where both Cargill and shipping at large are “not there yet”.





“But we’re working on it,” said Abdalla, who is also responsible for sustainability at the Cargill unit.