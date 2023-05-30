Stolt Tankers managing director Maren Schroeder has been elected president and chairwoman of the European International Shipowners’ Association of Portugal (EISAP) to lead a new all-women team.

Schroeder, who follows former EISAP president Robert Lorenz-Meyer who held the position from 2016 to 2023, said she hoped to continue an improving flag environment for Portugal that has seen the country’s fleet climb to the fourth largest in the European Union.

More than 800 merchant vessels are registered with the International Shipping Register of Madeira, which she said was a good basis for future growth in quantity and quality.