The Connecticut Maritime Association has named Michael Tusiani, the chairman emeritus of Poten & Partners who led the broking house into new frontiers, as the recipient of its annual Commodore Award.

He will receive the award’s iconic bicorn hat in March from current co-commodores Paolo and Cesare d’Amico of d’Amico Societa di Navigazione.

Tusiani’s naming to the ceremonial position at the CMA is a rare move for the group, which has given the award mostly to shipowners.

The list of previous commodores shows no names primarily known for being shipbrokers.

Tusiani told TradeWinds that he was both humbled and surprised that he received the award.

He said it is positive that the CMA is expanding its consideration to other areas of the shipping community.

“It’s a very good thing that they are now looking at the brokerage community. The brokers add a lot of value,” he said.

He also noted that last year’s honorees appeared to have been the first Italians.

“Now another one. They’re getting better at their choices.”

Tusiani is a major name in the New York maritime scene, known for his role in taking Poten & Partners into trades outside its traditional tanker patch, for forging relationships with major shipowners and for contributing to industry thought leadership.

After starting out as an economist for Naess Shipping, he joined the broking house in 1973, where he eventually became responsible for its diversification efforts.

The CMA said that in 10 years, he took the firm into oil and gas commodities brokerage and consulting; LNG, LPG, chemical gases and offshore shipbroking; and financial services.

He ultimately became owner of Poten & Partners and, in 1983, was named chairman and chief executive. Tusiani sold the company to its employees in 2007 and continued at the helm until 2016.

In addition to remaining chairman emeritus, he is an active consultant and prolific writer.

Tusiani has penned six books, including this year’s From Black Gold to Frozen Gas: How Qatar Became an Energy Superpower.