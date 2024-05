Navigare Capital Partners has appointed Stig Pastwa as a new member of its board of directors.

“I am pleased to welcome Stig Pastwa to our Board of Directors in Navigare Capital Partners,” Martin Larsen, chairman of Navigare, said in a post on LinkedIn.

Pastwa has experience from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, TDC Group, DSB, ISS A/S and AP Moller-Maersk.