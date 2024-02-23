A mother and daughter shipping duo will run the London Marathon to raise money for The Seafarers’ Charity.

InterManager executive committee member Karen Avelino will pound the London streets on 21 April.

She will be joined by daughter Karmel, who is a graphic designer at Carnival Corp.

Karen is based in the Philippines, where she is executive director of shipping business development at Philippine Transmarine Carriers (PTC).

The pair have completed several marathons in the Philippines, but this is their first attempt at an international event.

The world-renowned London course covers 26.2 miles (42.2 km).

Article continues below the advert

Explaining why she holds The Seafarers’ Charity dear to her heart, Karen said: “I have accumulated 17 years’ of experience in the maritime industry at PTC, the largest crew management company in the Philippines.”

“Our organisation oversees a substantial pool of over 80,000 Filipino seafarers, with more than 40,000 Filipino crew members deployed across various vessels at any given time,” she added.

“My daughter and I are determined to do all we can to help raise funds for our maritime professionals. Running the London Marathon under the banner of The Seafarer’s Charity is our way of expressing gratitude to the valued seafarers we serve,” the director concluded.

The duo are seeking sponsorship to help them meet the minimum entry requirements for the marathon’s charity category.

Karen’s page is here: https://www.run2events.com/fundraisers/katherineavelino/seafarers-london-marathon

And Karmel’s here: https://www.run2events.com/fundraisers/karmelavelino/seafarers-london-marathon