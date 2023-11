A member of the Zein family that controls Naftomar, a Greece-based LPG and tanker player, died from a bullet wound in his villa on Thursday.

The state-run Athens News Agency (ANA) reported that a shotgun was discovered next to the body of a 63-year-old Syrian national in the building’s basement in the Athens suburb of Voula.

Police are investigating, with suicide being the most likely scenario, ANA said without disclosing the name of the victim.