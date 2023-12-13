Swire Shipping chief executive Jeremy Sutton is one of two well-known faces whose appointment to the Singapore Maritime Foundation’s (SMF) board was announced on Wednesday.

Also joining the organisation that serves as a conduit between Singapore’s public and private shipping sectors is Nelson Quek, PSA International’s regional CEO for Southeast Asia.

At the same time, the SMF announced the departures from the board of Chua San Lye, dean of the Seatrium Academy, and Ong Kim Pong, PSA International’s group CEO designate.