Danish Shipping has found an experienced replacement for Maria Skipper Schwenn as director of climate, environment & safety.

The lobby group said Nina Porst, office head at the environment ministry, will join on 7 August.

“There were many good applicants in the pile, but after a thorough process it is clear that Nina Porst is the right woman to lead the climate, environment and safety department at Danish Shipping,” said chief executive Anne Steffensen.