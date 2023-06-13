Containerised cargo is moving through the Port of Los Angeles despite efforts by unionised dockworkers to disrupt operations while fighting for higher wages from terminal employers and ocean carriers, according to the port’s executive director.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and employers in the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) have been negotiating a new labour contract since May 2022 to replace one that expired in July of that year.

The PMA has accused the dockworkers union of disrupting operations at West Coast ports on several occasions in March, April and June while both sides work toward coming up with a new contract.