Ice conditions in the Baltic Sea are getting worse as experts warn this could be the harshest winter since 2010.

Ice and weather warnings from authorities in Finland and Sweden show much thicker ice in the Bay of Bothnia in the north of the Baltic Sea compared with the last 14 years, with large areas covered in thick ice.

Paavo Kojonen, vice president at Finnish icebreaker operator Arctia, told TradeWinds that this winter began unusually early, in early December, and the waters of the Baltic Sea have become uncommonly “super” cold.