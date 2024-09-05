Northport, situated in Port Klang, Malaysia has broken its monthly container and conventional cargo throughput records for the second consecutive month.

In August, the port handled more than 365,000 teu, the company’s highest-ever monthly container throughput which surpassed the previous record of 354,548 teu set just a month earlier.

Dato’ Azman Shah, chief executive of Northport said, “This achievement highlights our resilience and agility in responding to global challenges and the shifting dynamics of international trade.

“By continuously upgrading our infrastructure and services, we have solidified Northport’s role as a crucial gateway for global shipping, capable of meeting the evolving needs of our customers in an ever-changing market.”

The double-record-breaking performances in August was a result of an increase in ad-hoc vessel arrivals, according to Northport.

The company received a total of 171 ad-hoc calls from January to August this year.

Within the same period, Northport also registered 13 new services calling at its port which played a role in expanding Northport’s network with new service routes, allowing a greater volume of shipments to pass through the port and ultimately contributing to the record-breaking performances.

While the company continues to break its records, its focus remains on sustainable growth, as shared by Shah.

“Our strategic investments in infrastructure and technology are designed to ensure that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, partners and stakeholders, positioning Northport as Malaysia’s preferred gateway port,” he added.

Northport received an increase in ad-hoc vessel arrivals and registered 13 new services from January to August this year. Photo: Northport

Anthony Loke, the minister of transport Malaysia said during his visit to Northport in end August: “This latest achievement has set Northport on a strong trajectory to potentially surpass our all-time high annual container and conventional cargo handling records by the end of this year.”

“We hope that this record throughput will significantly contribute to our efforts in securing Port Klang's position among the top 10 busiest ports in the world in 2024,” concluded Shah.