The Newark Fire Department considers itself adequately trained to fight fires that erupt on ships in port, despite the US Coast Guard’s plan to consider further training after a vessel blaze aboard in early July caused the death of two firefighters.
Firefighters ‘trained extensively’ in handling ship blazes, Newark Fire Department says
City plans to develop collaborative fire response plan with Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
14 August 2023 12:58 GMT Updated 14 August 2023 12:58 GMT
By
in Stamford