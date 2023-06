Greece’s privatisation agency announced on Monday that it picked Grimaldi Group as its preferred bidder for a controlling stake in the port of Heraklion, the biggest city on the island of Crete.

Grimaldi and its Greek ferry unit Minoan Lines offered €80m ($86m) for a 67% majority stake in the Heraklion Port Authority.

This is Grimaldi’s second acquisition in Greece after a €84.7m deal last year to buy the same stake in the Igoumenitsa Port Authority in western Greece.