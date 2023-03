Hutchison Ports is expanding its operations in Egypt with two port-related investments worth a total of $700m, the company has announced.

The Hong Kong-headquartered company said it will make a “significant investment” in Ain Sokhna Port, Egypt's major port, and B100, a new container terminal in the Port of Alexandria.

The two new investments bring Hutchison Ports’ total investment in Egypt to more than $1.5bn.