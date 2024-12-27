Singapore container terminal operator PSA Singapore handled more than 40m teu in 2024, which breaks its previous record of 38.8m teu in 2023, the company announced on Friday.

The 3.1 per cent increase “highlights the company’s continued growth and operational excellence”.

“Building on this positive momentum, we will strive to strengthen the synergies between our port operations and port-adjacent services, connecting our strategic nodes to create a more cohesive and integrated port ecosystem in line with PSA’s Node to Network strategy,” said Ong Kim Pong, PSA International Group CEO.