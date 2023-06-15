The Bangladesh government’s adoption of the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships has set off coordinated diplomatic moves to try to make sure the entry into force requirement is met in the coming months.

A Bangladesh cabinet meeting this week adopted the international recycling convention and is expected to place its instrument of accession with the International Maritime Organization in the coming weeks.

That move will virtually complete the convention’s entry into force conditions as far as governments representing ship recycling capacity are concerned.