Denmark has maintained its position at the top of the Paris MOU on Port State Control White List of star performers.

The Paris MOU assesses the performance of flag states over a rolling three-year period. The latest list reflects PSC inspections between 2020 and 2022.

Denmark was top for the second year running, recording just nine detentions out of 1,121 inspections.

Italy ranked second on the White List, up from 10th last year.