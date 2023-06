International Maritime Organization member states are moving towards a consensus favouring net zero by 2050, secretary general Kitack Lim said on Monday.

“As far as I know, general consensus is growing toward net zero 2050 among our member states,” he told TradeWinds following a meeting with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association at the start of the week’s Nor-Shipping event.

“I think it will be a good outcome at [Marine Environment Protection Committee] 80 in one month’s time.”