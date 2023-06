Nihon Shipyard (NSY) is to receive technical and engineering support from its parent company Imabari Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

An agreement has been signed between NSY and MI LNG, a commercial joint venture between Imabari and MHI which was originally formed to target the LNG carrier market.

Under the new agreement, which kicks off on 1 July, MI LNG will provide technical, engineering and design support to NSY.