Should the need arise, could the US mobilise its forces to a sustained major conflict in Asia?

For some in Washington, that raises another question: Are there enough US mariners to crew the ships that would be required to carry fuel and materiel for such an endeavour?

Some voices in both the US-flagged shipping sector and in the halls of power have said the current market for US seafarers is facing a “mariner shortage” that leaves some positions on vessels unfilled and poses challenges for military readiness.