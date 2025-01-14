The starkest example of innocent seafarers being jailed over alleged drugs offences is that involving the captain and chief officer of the Marshall Islands-owned bulker Phoenician-M.

Croatian captain Marko Bekavac and Finnish colleague Ali Albokhari were sentenced to 30 years in Turkey last year after cocaine was found on the 34,000-dwt handysize Phoenician-M (built 2010), owned by Phoenician Shipping

InterManager secretary general Kuba Szymanski told TradeWinds there was “no evidence whatsoever” for the convictions, a key reason his organisation wants managers to buy legal liability insurance to help their crew members in such cases.