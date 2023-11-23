Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) has struck a cooperation deal with Norwegian shipowner Havfram for offshore wind farm work.

Awilco-backed IWS said its IWS Fleet and IWS Fleet Management units have entered into a “strategic” alliance to provide technical management for Havfram Wind’s two wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) scheduled for delivery in 2025.

These advanced ships are designed to install turbines exceeding 300 metres in tip height and to handle foundations weighing up to 3,000 tonnes in water depths of up to 70 metres.