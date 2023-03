Columbia Group has decided to terminate its joint venture with Greece’s Tsakos Group, Tsakos Columbia Shipmanagement (TCM).

Both sides said the “successful” technical management operation is coming an end, with Schoeller Holdings-controlled Columbia selling its shares to its partner.

"Following this decision, the Tsakos Group has now acquired full ownership of TCM. This leaves both companies free to pursue their own business development strategies," a statement said.