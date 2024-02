Fleet Management is on the hunt for a new managing director after announcing that president incumbent Kishore Rajvanshy is to step down from the role after 30 years.

As part of this transition, Angad Banga, chief operating officer of Fleet parent company, The Caravel Group, will co-lead Fleet with Rajvanshy.

Rajvanshy will continue to manage the technical, seafarer personnel, quality, health, safety and environmental departments, and Banga will oversee all other divisions.