The plight of the crew of the car carrier seized by Houthi forces nearly six months ago appears to have been forgotten by the world, according to a new appeal for their release by the ship’s owner and manager.

The announced release by Iran last week of the crew of the 15,000-teu MSC Aries (built 2020) after just 20 days has highlighted the more desperate plight of the multinational group of 25 seafarers who remain bargaining chips of the Yemeni rebels.