Synergy Group is rolling out new tailor-made personal protective equipment (PPE) to its growing number of female seafarers.

The Singapore ship manager, with a fleet of more than 540 vessels and a roster of 20,000 crew members, said it had commissioned Hercules Safety to manufacture the gear to the highest specifications.

The PPE was designed by textile engineers in conjunction with female seafarers and maritime safety experts, to ensure the final cut maximised comfort and versatility.