Global shipbroking group Affinity (Shipping) has hired six staff from Lorentzen & Co, which declared bankruptcy last week.

Affinity Dry, the group’s bulker-focused arm, will set up a new base in New York with ex-Lorentzen staff.

Nick Tangney will be managing director of the new office, alongside John Geoghegan, who is joining as director of business development, plus broker Bob Tangney.

“They will be bringing a new operations team in Greece with whom they have been working and which will ensure a seamless transfer and continuation of their business,” Hans Bredrup, head of Affinity’s dry-cargo business in the Americas, said in a LinkedIn update on Monday.