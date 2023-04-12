Is the Independent Freight Forward Agreement Association (IFFAA) a rebellion or a restart?

That has been the question ever since the body launched earlier this year, in parallel with the Baltic Exchange’s existing Forward Freight Agreement Brokers’ Association (FFABA).

Taken at face value, a breakaway FFA association suggests some dissatisfaction with the current way the Baltic consults with the market.

John Banaszkiewicz, the freight derivatives supremo and founder of IFFAA, told TradeWinds: “The idea of this association is to help develop and broaden the current market and help the exchanges — particularly the Baltic — with these products.